Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after buying an additional 177,265 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 223,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 48,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000.

SCHF stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,701,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,975. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

