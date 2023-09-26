Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 185.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.83. The company had a trading volume of 301,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,808. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.71 and a 1 year high of $49.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average of $48.28.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

