Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,485 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC now owns 120,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 16,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.82. 334,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,471. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $53.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.96.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

