Scotiabank Lowers Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Price Target to C$2.25

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$3.75 to C$2.25 in a research note published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OFSTF. Raymond James cut shares of Carbon Streaming from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Carbon Streaming from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.
Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Carbon Streaming had a negative net margin of 649.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carbon Streaming will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.
Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.
