Scotiabank Raises CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $186.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CRWD. DA Davidson boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $190.26.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $159.92 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $181.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.89.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $731.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,476,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $757,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,656 shares in the company, valued at $17,067,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 338,583 shares of company stock worth $52,502,692. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

