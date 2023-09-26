Secure Energy Services Inc. (SES) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

SES traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.70. 42,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,427. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.61. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$5.34 and a 52-week high of C$8.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.45.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.01). Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of C$353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$326.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6703672 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. CIBC reduced their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.93.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

