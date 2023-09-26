Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Secure Energy Services Stock Down 1.3 %

Secure Energy Services stock traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.70. The stock had a trading volume of 42,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,427. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.45. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$5.34 and a 12 month high of C$8.76.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.01). Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of C$353.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$326.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6703672 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SES has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. CIBC decreased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.93.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

