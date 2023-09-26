SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) is Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 191,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. SEI Investments makes up approximately 1.5% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $11,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.29. 26,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,248. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.83 and a 200-day moving average of $59.35. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $489.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.22 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dennis Mcgonigle sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $1,866,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 594,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,968,821.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 43,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $2,597,566.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,227,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,772,922.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis Mcgonigle sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $1,866,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 594,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,968,821.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,023 shares of company stock valued at $8,383,231. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.20.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

