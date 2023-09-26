SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of LEDS stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. SemiLEDs has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.11.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 47.90% and a negative return on equity of 104.64%. The company had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SemiLEDs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SemiLEDs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in SemiLEDs by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 15,668 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in SemiLEDs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 0.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

