Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after buying an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,385,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,630,000 after purchasing an additional 435,368 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after buying an additional 25,032 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,362,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,763,000 after buying an additional 21,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,331,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,515,000 after buying an additional 23,236 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,287. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.26 and its 200 day moving average is $68.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $74.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.