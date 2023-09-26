Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Buys 2,904 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $50.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,936. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.37. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $54.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

