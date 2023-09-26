Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Buys 3,181 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $254,597,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

SCHD traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $70.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,082,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,869. The company has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.00 and a 200-day moving average of $72.57. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

