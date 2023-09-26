Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000.

SPDW stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,778,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $33.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.35.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

