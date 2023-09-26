Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Has $2.30 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.6% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $254,597,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,082,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,869. The company has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.57.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

