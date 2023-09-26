Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Has $231,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,848,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.33. The stock had a trading volume of 182,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,260. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.06. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $47.60.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.