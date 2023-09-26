Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Has $3.65 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682,203 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $980,680,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 195.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,649,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,786 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $115,324,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,153,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006,673 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,195 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.67. The stock had a trading volume of 733,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,226. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.60 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average is $28.94.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.