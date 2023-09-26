Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 56,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

SCHX stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.57. The stock had a trading volume of 919,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,665. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $54.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.58. The company has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.