Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Makes New $202,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 42.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Tlwm raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 110.6% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 22,047 shares during the period. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 83,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.08. 1,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,475. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.48. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.74 and a twelve month high of $24.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

