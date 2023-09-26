Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Purchases 30,746 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,746 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.7% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. owned 0.56% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,956,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,538 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,798,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,964,000 after acquiring an additional 563,050 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,736,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,429,000 after purchasing an additional 263,578 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,245,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,021,000 after purchasing an additional 292,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,086,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,954,000 after acquiring an additional 15,752 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $18.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,208. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.01. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $19.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.0566 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.