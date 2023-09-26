Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.05. 1,060,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,196,900. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.44. The company has a market cap of $97.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.