Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Sells 117 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,234,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,405. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.50 and a 200 day moving average of $106.37. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.66.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

