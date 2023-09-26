Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Sells 370 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,817,000. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $270.35. The stock had a trading volume of 311,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $295.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $284.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.16.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.