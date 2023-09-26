Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Sells 547 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTIP stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.20. 436,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,057,196. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.50. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.53 and a 12-month high of $48.61.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

