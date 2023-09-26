Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Sells 547 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,485,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,125,000 after acquiring an additional 260,851 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,863,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,593,000 after purchasing an additional 145,634 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,340,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,547,000 after buying an additional 51,148 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,143,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,503,000 after buying an additional 91,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,109,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,513,000 after buying an additional 495,346 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.20. 436,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,057,196. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average of $47.50. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $48.61.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.