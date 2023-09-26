Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Takes $201,000 Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RTX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RTX by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,237,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,118,000 after purchasing an additional 696,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,169,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,937,000 after buying an additional 101,939 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.93. 1,853,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,620,095. The company has a market cap of $104.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.02 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Barclays cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RTX from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Melius lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

