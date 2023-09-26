Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $43.79. 4,977,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,808,923. The company has a market capitalization of $107.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $47.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.70.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

