Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, BWS Financial raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $20.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $23.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,063.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $71.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.19 million. Analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Shenandoah Telecommunications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 133,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 56,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand.

