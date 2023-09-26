Shengfeng Development Limited’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:SFWL)

Shengfeng Development’s (NASDAQ:SFWL – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, September 27th. Shengfeng Development had issued 2,400,000 shares in its IPO on March 31st. The total size of the offering was $9,600,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shengfeng Development Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFWL opened at $13.58 on Tuesday. Shengfeng Development has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $17.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.40.

Get Shengfeng Development alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shengfeng Development

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Shengfeng Development stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Shengfeng Development as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Shengfeng Development

Shengfeng Development Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides contract logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers business-to-business freight transportation services, such as full truckload and less than truckload; cloud storage services, including warehouse management, order fulfillment, delivery process management, in-warehouse processing, and inventory optimization management services; and value-added services comprising collection on delivery, delivery upstairs, packaging, pay-at-arrival, return proof of delivery, and shipment protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shengfeng Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shengfeng Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.