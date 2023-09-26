Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Shares Gap Down to $27.57

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.57, but opened at $26.34. Shinhan Financial Group shares last traded at $26.40, with a volume of 9,639 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Down 3.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.84.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 8.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shinhan Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 12,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

