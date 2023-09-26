Siacoin (SC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.05 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 26th. Siacoin has a market cap of $161.91 million and $2.05 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Siacoin has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,206.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.27 or 0.00245226 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.10 or 0.00816878 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00014053 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.71 or 0.00548295 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00057866 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00117864 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 55,206,315,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,183,299,512 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

