Signet Financial Management LLC Acquires 414 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 76,151,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 761,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,976,000 after purchasing an additional 761,512 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,222,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,166,000 after purchasing an additional 36,404 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $563,000.

BATS:JCPB opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.53.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1684 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

