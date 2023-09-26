Signet Financial Management LLC Buys 1,381 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of American International Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of American International Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 43.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $33,953.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,629.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total transaction of $33,953.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,629.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kathleen Carbone sold 7,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $475,504.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $62.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.72.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 24.37%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

