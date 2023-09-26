Signet Financial Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 56.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 13.9% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% during the first quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 782 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Blackstone by 2.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.97.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,706,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,060,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,706,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,402,086 shares of company stock worth $198,963,771. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $116.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.85, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.52%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

