Signet Financial Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWX. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,956,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,540,000 after acquiring an additional 71,145 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 765,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,717,000 after acquiring an additional 117,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 764,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,496,000 after acquiring an additional 105,064 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 675,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,930,000 after acquiring an additional 116,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 631,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,561,000 after acquiring an additional 49,667 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GWX opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $668.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average of $30.74. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $32.45.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

