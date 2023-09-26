Signet Financial Management LLC Has $801,000 Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $15,644,000. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 211,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,927,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average is $23.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $25.43.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

