Signet Financial Management LLC Has $920,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Signet Financial Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 962.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,242 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCZ opened at $57.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.10 and its 200-day moving average is $59.65. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

