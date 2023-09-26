Signet Financial Management LLC Invests $401,000 in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 24,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TEGNA by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in TEGNA by 641.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TEGNA from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TEGNA in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TEGNA Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of TGNA opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. TEGNA had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a boost from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TEGNA news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $497,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,768.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also

