Signet Financial Management LLC Reduces Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,922 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 89.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 46.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,178 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.73.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,333,730 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $35,743,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,662,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,746,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,589. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,333,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $35,743,964.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,662,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,746,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,033,261 shares of company stock worth $197,167,583 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.24. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

