Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 131 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in PACCAR by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

PCAR stock opened at $85.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.29. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $54.64 and a twelve month high of $90.05. The firm has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

PCAR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $275,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $4,824,998.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,025,997.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,059 shares of company stock worth $7,401,818. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

