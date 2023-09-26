Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $399,000 Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Paychex were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Paychex by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.12.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $15,999,245.93. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 459,101 shares in the company, valued at $55,289,533.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $114.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.27. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.79%.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.