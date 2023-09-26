Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Lowers Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lowered its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Little House Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 206,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,343,000 after purchasing an additional 23,306 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 77,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 26,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA opened at $263.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.46. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $260.89 and a 52-week high of $316.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

PSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.75.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

