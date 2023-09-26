Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Sells 113 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 9.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 113,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,707 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Ecolab by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Ecolab by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. TheStreet raised Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.93.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $172.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $191.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.21 and a 200 day moving average of $175.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

