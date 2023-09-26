Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Trims Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lowered its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up about 2.0% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in RTX were worth $7,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $71.80 on Tuesday. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $71.02 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $104.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Melius lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America lowered RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

