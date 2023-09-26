Societe Generale Initiates Coverage on thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:THYKF)

Societe Generale began coverage on shares of thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:THYKF – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Get thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA

thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:THYKF opened at $25.00 on Friday. thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95.

(Get Free Report)

thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co KGaA designs, develops, procures, and licenses electrolysis technologies and plants in Germany, Italy, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers engineering, procurement, commissioning, and aftermarket services for electrolysis plants. Its alkaline water electrolysis technology transforms renewable energy and water into green hydrogen for industrial use and its subsequent downstream applications, including clean and sustainable gases, fuels, chemicals, steel, and feedstocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.