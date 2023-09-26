SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Position Increased by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 9,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 988.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after buying an additional 21,734 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 13,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier bought 875 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $180.10 per share, for a total transaction of $157,587.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,221,861.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.14.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of SEDG stock traded down $2.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.91. 790,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.71. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.10 and a twelve month high of $345.80.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $991.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.17 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

