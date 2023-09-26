SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Sold by Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter worth $85,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of QUS traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.10. 2,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,388. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.01 million, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.07. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $127.42.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

