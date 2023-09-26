SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,011,000 after purchasing an additional 197,709 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $419,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SPLG traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,936. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $54.02. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.50 and a 200 day moving average of $50.37.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

