SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Position Boosted by Retirement Financial Solutions LLC

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.14. 284,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.57. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $63.08.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

