Spin Master Corp. (TOY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.
Spin Master Stock Down 2.4 %
TSE TOY traded down C$0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$33.00. 18,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,952. The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$30.63 and a 52-week high of C$46.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.56.
Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.28. Spin Master had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of C$565.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$584.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 3.1057348 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.
