Spin Master Corp. (TOY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

TSE TOY traded down C$0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$33.00. 18,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,952. The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$30.63 and a 52-week high of C$46.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.56.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.28. Spin Master had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of C$565.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$584.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 3.1057348 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TOY shares. CIBC lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.50.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

