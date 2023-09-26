Spin Master Corp. (TOY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on October 13th

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Spin Master Stock Performance

Shares of TOY stock traded down C$0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$33.00. 18,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.88. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$30.63 and a 12 month high of C$46.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.56.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.28. Spin Master had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of C$565.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$584.53 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 3.1057348 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Spin Master presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.50.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

